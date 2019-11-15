Casa Alma holds the second contemplative conversation on the book “The Universal Christ” by Richard Rohr at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1118 Preston Ave. (434) 293-3157.
Covenant Church hosts guest speaker Bruce Deal, founder and CEO of the City of Refuge in Atlanta, at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. services Sunday. Leadership training is offered from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday. 1025 E. Rio Road. (434) 973-5536.
Grace Episcopal Church (Keswick) holds the Blessing of the Hounds at 10 a.m. Nov. 28. 5607 Gordonsville Road. (434) 293-3549.
Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room. 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.
Overseas Students Mission seeks families to host two University of Virginia students at their homes for traditional Thanksgiving celebrations. For details, email bray.william@gmail.com or call (434) 227-0811.
Scottsville United Methodist Church holds its annual Harvest Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. $10 adults, $6 children ages 7 through 12, no charge for children younger than 7. 158 Main St. (434) 286-4736.
