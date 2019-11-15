Casa Alma holds the second contemplative conversation on the book “The Universal Christ” by Richard Rohr at  9:15 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1118 Preston Ave. (434) 293-3157.

Covenant Church hosts guest speaker Bruce Deal, founder and CEO of the City of Refuge in Atlanta, at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. services Sunday. Leadership training is offered from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday. 1025 E. Rio Road. (434) 973-5536.

Grace Episcopal Church (Keswick) holds the Blessing of the Hounds at 10 a.m. Nov. 28. 5607 Gordonsville Road. (434) 293-3549.

Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room. 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.

Overseas Students Mission seeks families to host two University of Virginia students at their homes for traditional Thanksgiving celebrations. For details, email bray.william@gmail.com or call (434) 227-0811.

Scottsville United Methodist Church holds its annual Harvest Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. $10 adults, $6 children ages 7 through 12, no charge for children younger than 7. 158 Main St. (434) 286-4736.

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

This calendar, published every Saturday, lists special events of a religious nature. Because of space constraints, notices about regular worship services cannot be included. Items intended for publication, including an address and phone number, should be faxed to (434) 978-7252; mailed to Worship Calendar, The Daily Progress, P.O. Box 9030, Charlottesville, VA 22906; or emailed to ewood@dailyprogress.com. Material must be received by 4 p.m. the Wednesday prior to publication.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments