Blue Mountain Dharma hosts a weekend retreat titled “Integrating the Four Seals of Buddhism in Daily Life” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 1304 E. Market St., Unit K. (434) 531-6833.
Casa Alma hosts a small-group book study of “The Universal Christ” by Richard Rohr from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. each Friday through Nov. 15. 911 Nassau St. casa-alma.org. (434) 202-2221.
Catholic Church of the Holy Comforter celebrates the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary at 11 a.m. Sunday followed by a procession through the North Downtown neighborhood with a statue of Mary, Holy Mother of God. 208 E. Jefferson St. (434) 295-7185.
Charlottesville/Albemarle CROP Hunger Walk begins at 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Rugby Road. crophungerwalk.org/charlottesvilleva. (434) 973-6963.
Crooked Run Baptist Church (Rapidan) celebrates its 247th anniversary and Homecoming with Pastor Nicholas Luthman at 10 a.m. Sunday. 7351 James Madison Highway. (540) 672-2700.
Ebenezer Baptist Church changes the time of its Sunday worship services to 11 a.m. beginning Sunday. 201 Sixth St. NW. (434) 296-7158.
Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room, 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.
Peace Lutheran Church holds the Building Peace series with “Inner Peace” being discussed from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13. 1510 Broad Crossing Road. Dinner will be provided. plchurch.org. (434) 978-5357
Tent Charlottesville, a 50-hour live worship and prayer marathon, begins at 9 p.m. Oct. 17 and continues through 11 p.m. Oct. 19 at 2090 Lambs Road. charlottesvillehop.com/atd-tent-charlottesville. (434) 760-2100.
Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center (Rixeyville) celebrates the anniversary of the Rev. Ludwell and Sister Evelyn Brown of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Haywood at 2:45 p.m. Oct. 12. 15044 Ryland Chapel Road. (540) 661-2013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.