Blue Mountain Dharma hosts a weekend retreat titled “Integrating the Four Seals of Buddhism in Daily Life” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 1304 E. Market St., Unit K. (434) 531-6833.

Casa Alma hosts a small-group book study of “The Universal Christ” by Richard Rohr from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. each Friday through Nov. 15. 911 Nassau St. casa-alma.org. (434) 202-2221.

Catholic Church of the Holy Comforter celebrates the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary at 11 a.m. Sunday followed by a procession through the North Downtown neighborhood with a statue of Mary, Holy Mother of God. 208 E. Jefferson St. (434) 295-7185.

Charlottesville/Albemarle CROP Hunger Walk begins at 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Rugby Road. crophungerwalk.org/charlottesvilleva. (434) 973-6963.

Crooked Run Baptist Church (Rapidan) celebrates its 247th anniversary and Homecoming with Pastor Nicholas Luthman at 10 a.m. Sunday. 7351 James Madison Highway. (540) 672-2700.

Ebenezer Baptist Church changes the time of its Sunday worship services to 11 a.m. beginning Sunday. 201 Sixth St. NW. (434) 296-7158.

Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room, 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.

Peace Lutheran Church holds the Building Peace series with “Inner Peace” being discussed from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13. 1510 Broad Crossing Road. Dinner will be provided. plchurch.org. (434) 978-5357

Tent Charlottesville, a 50-hour live worship and prayer marathon, begins at 9 p.m. Oct. 17 and continues through 11 p.m. Oct. 19 at 2090 Lambs Road. charlottesvillehop.com/atd-tent-charlottesville. (434) 760-2100.

Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center (Rixeyville) celebrates the anniversary of the Rev. Ludwell and Sister Evelyn Brown of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Haywood at 2:45 p.m. Oct. 12. 15044 Ryland Chapel Road. (540) 661-2013.

This calendar, published every Saturday, lists special events of a religious nature. Because of space constraints, notices about regular worship services cannot be included. Items intended for publication, including an address and phone number, should be faxed to (434) 978-7252; mailed to Worship Calendar, The Daily Progress, P.O. Box 9030, Charlottesville, VA 22906; or emailed to ewood@dailyprogress.com. Material must be received by 4 p.m. the Wednesday prior to publication.

