Casa Alma hosts a small-group book study of “The Universal Christ” by Richard Rohr from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. each Friday through Nov. 15. 911 Nassau St. casa-alma.org. (434) 202-2221.
Charlottesville/Albemarle CROP Hunger Walk begins at 1 p.m. Sunday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Rugby Road. crophungerwalk.org/charlottesvilleva. (434) 973-6963.
Fairview Christian Church (Hood) holds a Big Country Breakfast fundraiser, 7 to 10 a.m. Oct. 19. 1893 Wolftown Hood Road. (540) 948-5060.
Laurel Hill Baptist Church holds a sale of gently used items from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday with $5 admission fee and from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 with free admission. Airport Road. (434) 973-6125.
Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room, 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.
Peace Lutheran Church holds the Building Peace series with “Inner Peace” being discussed from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. 1510 Broad Crossing Road. Dinner will be provided. plchurch.org. (434) 978-5357.
Piedmont Baptist Church (Yancey Mills) celebrates its 149th anniversary with the Rev. Phillip Butler Sr. at 11 a.m. and the Rev. Warne Dawkins of Shiloh Baptist Church in Waynesboro at 3 p.m. Oct. 20. 596 Half Mile Branch Road. (434) 823-4194.
Rock Spring United Methodist Church (Faber) holds its annual Harvest Sale from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Faber Fire Station #2, Irish Road. (434) 263-8516.
Southside Christian Church celebrates Homecoming at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. 808 Blenheim Ave. (434) 973-1368.
Tent Charlottesville, a 50-hour live worship and prayer marathon, begins at 9 p.m. Thursday and continues through 11 p.m. Oct. 19 at 2090 Lambs Road. charlottesvillehop.com/atd-tent-charlottesville. (434) 760-2100.
Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center (Rixeyville) celebrates the anniversary of the Rev. Ludwell and Sister Evelyn Brown of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Haywood at 2:45 p.m. Saturday. 15044 Ryland Chapel Road. (540) 661-2013.
