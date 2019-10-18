Casa Alma hosts a small-group book study of “The Universal Christ” by Richard Rohr from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. each Friday through Nov. 15. 911 Nassau St. casa-alma.org. (434) 202-2221.

The Center hosts the lecture “Reaching for a Higher Ground: A Quraanic Perspective” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.

Covenant Church holds a Dedication Celebration of its major building program — including new lobbies, classrooms, porte-cochères, restrooms and kitchens — from 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 27. 1025 E. Rio Road. (434) 973-5536.

Fairview Christian Church (Hood) holds a Big Country Breakfast fundraiser, 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday. 1893 Wolftown Hood Road. (540) 948-5060.

First Presbyterian Church hosts the fall performance by FIRE from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27. A free-will offering benefits PACEM. 500 Park St. (434) 825-7404.

Hinton Avenue United Methodist Church hosts performances of the musical "The Best of Godspell" at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 and 2 p.m. Oct. 27. 750 Hinton Ave. (434) 293-7049.

Laurel Hill Baptist Church holds a sale of gently-used items from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. A seminar on Spiritual Warfare and Prayer is held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Airport Road. (434) 973-6125.

MercyMe performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the John Paul Jones Arena. Details and tickets at johnpauljonesarena.com. (434) 924-3537.

Mount Alto Baptist Church (Howardsville) celebrates Old Fashioned Day with guest minister the Rev. Belle Thomas of Oak Hill Baptist Church at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 27, followed by Pastor Rodney Sandidge of St. John Baptist Church at 2:30 p.m. 4330 Mt. Alto Road. (434) 286-3956.

Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room, 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.

Park Street Christian Church holds Trunk-or-Treat from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. 1200 Park St. (434) 987-0628.

Piedmont Baptist Church (Yancey Mills) celebrates its 149th anniversary with the Rev. Phillip Butler Sr. at 11 a.m. Sunday, followed by the Rev. Warne Dawkins of Shiloh Baptist Church in Waynesboro at 3 p.m. 596 Half Mile Branch Road. (434) 823-4194.

St. Paul’s Memorial Church hosts the lecture “God on the Big Screen: A History of Hollywood Prayer from the Silent Era to Today” from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday. 1700 University Ave. (434) 466-1342.

Tent Charlottesville, a 50-hour live worship and prayer marathon, continues through 11 p.m. Saturday at 2090 Lambs Road. charlottesvillehop.com/atd-tent-charlottesville. (434) 760-2100.

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

This calendar, published every Saturday, lists special events of a religious nature. Because of space constraints, notices about regular worship services cannot be included. Items intended for publication, including an address and phone number, should be faxed to (434) 978-7252; mailed to Worship Calendar, The Daily Progress, P.O. Box 9030, Charlottesville, VA 22906; or emailed to ewood@dailyprogress.com. Material must be received by 4 p.m. the Wednesday prior to publication.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments