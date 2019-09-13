» Antioch Baptist Church (Scottsville) holds Tent Services at 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday on the banks of the James River near the Hardware River Bridge. 4422 Antioch Road. (434) 286-6315.
» Church of the Incarnation celebrates the installation of its new pastor Monsignor Timothy E. Keeney with Bishop Barry C. Knestout, of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21. 1465 Incarnation Drive. (434) 973-4381.
» Crozet Baptist Church hosts a performance by the Harvesters at 6 p.m. Sunday. 5804 St. George Ave. (434) 823-5171.
» Ebenezer Baptist Church celebrates Revival at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The Rev. Xavier Jackson, of Chapman Grove Baptist Church, preaches on Monday; the Rev. Arthur Greene, of Swift Ford Baptist Church, preaches on Tuesday; and the Rev. Alvin Edwards preaches on Wednesday. 113 Sixth St. NW. (434) 296-7032.
» Faith, Hope and Love Churches hold the Spiritual Warfare Conference from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, and celebrates its founder's 35th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at New Beginnings Christian Community. 1130 E. Market St. (434) 242-5133
» Holy Comforter Catholic Church hosts the concert “Late Have I Loved Thee: Passionate Italian Baroque” from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 22. 208 E. Jefferson St. (434) 4093424.
» Mount Zion Baptist Church (Advance Mills) celebrates its 143rd anniversary with the Rev. H. Steven Miller at 11 a.m. Sunday, followed by the Rev. Devin Coles, of Union Baptist Church in Palmyra, at 3 p.m. 6045 Advance Mills Road. (434) 985-6411.
» Mt. Carmel Baptist Church (Browns Cove) celebrates its 140th anniversary and Pastor Martin’s 14th anniversary with guest preacher Pastor Reuben Lewis at 3 p.m. Sunday. 4904 Brown’s Gap Turnpike. (434) 823-5643.
» Mt. Sinai Baptist Church (Dyke) celebrates Friends & Family Day with Pastor Owen Johnson at 11 a.m. and a concert by the Fifth Baptist Church Male Chorus of Richmond at 3 p.m. Sunday. 721 Simmons Gap Road. (434) 960-3200.
» Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room, 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.
» Sand Road Baptist Church (Esmont) celebrates Homecoming at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Benjamin “Frankie” Paige Jr. and the Rev. Margo Bruce at 3 p.m. Sunday. Revival services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Junius “JC” Seay, Wednesday with the Rev. Gene Woodson and Thursday with the Rev. Michael “Mike” Williams. 5393 Secretarys Sand Road. (434) 295-1149.
» St. James Baptist Church (Roseland) celebrates its 114th anniversary with Evangelist Ruth Toms-Canada at 11 a.m. and the Rev. Pamela Croom, of Roxboro, North Carolina, at 3 p.m. Sept. 22. 2099 Buffalo Mines Road. (434) 277-8928.
» Union Ridge Baptist Church celebrates its pastor’s ninth anniversary with guest preacher the Rev. Beverly Walker at 3 p.m. Sept. 22. 2980 Hydraulic Road. (434) 973-3960.
» Zion Union Baptist Church celebrates Men’s Day with guest preacher the Rev. Ethyl Coleman, of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Midlothian, at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Southern Christian Leadership Conference presents the "Charlottesville Listening Tour: Bringing the Community Together to Address the Concerns of Racism, Poverty Education and More" from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. 1015 Preston Ave. (434) 297-2271.
