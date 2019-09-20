Blue Mountain Dharma hosts a weekend retreat titled “Integrating the Four Seals of Buddhism in Daily Life” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6. 1304 E. Market St. Unit K. (434) 531-6833.

Casa Alma hosts a small group book study of “The Universal Christ” by Richard Rohr from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. each Friday through Nov. 15. 911 Nassau St. casa-alma.org. (434) 202-2221.

Church of the Incarnation celebrates the installation of its new pastor, Monsignor Timothy E. Keeney, with Bishop Barry C. Knestout, of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, 5:30 p.m. Saturday. 1465 Incarnation Drive. (434) 973-4381.

Crooked Run Baptist Church (Rapidan) celebrates its 247th anniversary and Homecoming with Pastor Nicholas Luthman at 10 a.m. Oct. 6. 7351 James Madison Highway. (540) 672-2700.

Holy Comforter Catholic Church hosts the concert “Late Have I Loved Thee: Passionate Italian Baroque” from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. 208 E. Jefferson St. (434) 409-3424.

Ivy Creek United Methodist Church holds its Fall Fest, with a bake sale, barbecue, Brunswick stew, silent auction and sale of gently used items, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28. 674 Woodlands Road. (434) 973-4793.

Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room, 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.

Overseas Students Mission holds a kick-off banquet for students and community on Saturday evening at Greencroft Club. Reservations at (434) 227-0811.

Piedmont Baptist Church (Yancey Mills) hosts a performance by The Wings of Faith at 3 p.m. Sunday. 596 Half Mile Branch Road. (434) 823-4195.

St. James Baptist Church (Roseland) celebrates its 114th anniversary with Evangelist Ruth Toms-Canada at 11 a.m. and the Rev. Pamela Croom, of Roxboro, North Carolina, at 3 p.m. Sunday. 2099 Buffalo Mines Road. (434) 277-8928.

Union Ridge Baptist Church celebrates its pastor’s ninth anniversary with guest preacher the Rev. Beverly Walker at 3 p.m. Sunday. 2980 Hydraulic Road. (434) 973-3960.

This calendar, published every Saturday, lists special events of a religious nature. Because of space constraints, notices about regular worship services cannot be included. Items intended for publication, including an address and phone number, should be faxed to (434) 978-7252; mailed to Worship Calendar, The Daily Progress, P.O. Box 9030, Charlottesville, VA 22906; or emailed to ewood@

dailyprogress.com. Material must be received by 4 p.m. the Wednesday prior to publication.

