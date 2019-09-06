» Antioch Baptist Church (Scottsville) holds Tent Services at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 and at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 on the bank of the James River near the Hardware River Bridge. 4422 Antioch Road. (434) 286-6315.
» Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church (Ruckersville) holds a Blessing of the Animals at 9 a.m. Saturday. Following the service, the Blue Ridge Trail behind the church will be open for pet walks. 6566 Spring Hill Road. (434) 985-8820.
» Christ Episcopal Church hosts the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival’s Strings at Midday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday. 120 W. High St. (434) 295-5395.
» Church of the Incarnation celebrates the installation of its new pastor Monsignor Timothy E. Keeney with Bishop Barry C. Knestout, of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21. 1465 Incarnation Drive. (434) 973-4381.
» Congregation Beth Israel hosts a presentation by three Charlottesville residents who have done volunteer aid work directly with would-be migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border at 3 p.m. Sunday. 320 E. Jefferson St. (434) 233-4494.
» Crozet Baptist Church hosts a performance by the Harvesters at 6 p.m. Sept. 15. 5804 St. George Ave. (434) 823-5171.
» Faith, Hope and Love Churches hold the Spiritual Warfare Conference from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 14, and celebrates its founder’s 35th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at New Beginnings Christian Community. 1130 E. Market St. (434) 242-5133
» Mount Zion Baptist Church (Advance Mills) celebrates its 143rd anniversary with the Rev. H. Steven Miller at 11 a.m. and the Rev. Devin Coles, of Union Baptist Church in Palmyra, at 3 p.m. Sept. 15. 6045 Advance Mills Road. (434) 985-6411.
» Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room, 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.
» Pleasant Grove Baptist Church (Earlysville) celebrates Homecoming at 11 a.m. and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday with Pastor Jacob Dunn, of Nortonsville Church of God in Dyke. 3417 Earlysville Road. (434) 978-1090.
» Sand Road Baptist Church (Esmont) celebrates Homecoming at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Benjamin “Frankie” Paige Jr. and with the Rev. Margo Bruce at 3 p.m. Sept. 15. Revival services are held at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 with the Rev. Junius “JC” Seay, Sept. 18 with the Rev. Gene Woodson and Sept. 19 with the Rev. Michael “Mike” Williams. 5393 Secretarys Sand Road. (434) 295-1149.
» Unity of Charlottesville hosts Geshe Ngawang Sonam presenting "Self-Awareness from a Buddhist Perspective" at 7 p.m. Thursday. 2825 Hydraulic Road. (434) 978-1062 .
» University of Virginia Department of Religion-Mormon Studies hosts former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., presenting the Joseph Smith Lecture on Religious Freedom, titled “Better Angels of Our Nature,” at 7 p.m. Friday at the UVa Rotunda, 1826 University Ave. mormonstudies.as. (434) 973-8407.
» The Well of Nelson (Lovingston) holds a community pig roast with local vendors and children’s activities at 4 p.m. Saturday. 7995 Thomas Nelson Highway. (434) 263-4540.
» Zion Union Baptist Church celebrates Men’s Day with guest preacher the Rev. Ethyl Coleman, of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Midlothian, at 3 p.m. Sept. 15. 1015 Preston Ave. (434) 297-2271.
