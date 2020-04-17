Congregation Beth Israel presents Facebook Live broadcasts of Tefilah from 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Shabbat at 6:15 p.m. Friday and Religious School Morning Assembly at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. cbicville.org.
Covenant Church worships live with a drive-in service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at 1025 E. Rio Road. The service also can be found at Facebook.com/covenantchurch.va. (434) 973-5536.
Hinton Avenue United Methodist Church offers online services at 11 a.m. Sundays and recordings of previous services on its Facebook page and at hintonavenueumc.org. (804) 852-8476.
The Islamic Society of Central Virginia has suspended all activities at its Charlottesville masjid. The congregation will stream “Analyzing the Address” on Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. Fridays, a weekly lecture series at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays and a daily brief religious reminder at 6:30 p.m. charlottesvillemasjid.com.
Mount View Baptist Church holds a Facebook livestream service at 11 a.m. Sunday and a drive-in service with communion at 12:30 p.m. 908 St. Clair Avenue. mountviewchurch.org. (434) 296-3296.
Peace Lutheran Church livestreams a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/peacelutheran.elca.
The Point streams a worship service at 7, 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday at thepointva.com. (434) 989-6961.
Portico Church holds online services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays at porticocville.org, as well as live.porticocville.org, Facebook Live and YouTube. (434) 296-0033.
Skyline Church livestreams a worship service at 11 a.m. Sundays at skylinechurch.online.
St. Thomas Aquinas University Parish livestreams Mass at 11 a.m. and Holy Hour at 3 p.m. Sundays at stauva.org.
University Baptist Church livestreams Sunday Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 11 a.m. through its YouTube channel. Details at universitybaptist.org.
Westminster Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville offers online services and recordings of previous services at westminsterva.org/worship-online. (434) 293-3133.
