Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches are distributing reusable cloth masks to patrons as part of a joint effort with the Virginia Department of Health to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The masks are being given away as part of the library system’s curbside services, which operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at all branches.
Thomas Jefferson Health District officials say Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and medical research show that wearing a cloth face covering can limit the spread of the coronavirus.
