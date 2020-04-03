Covenant Church holds drive-in services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday at 1025 Rio Road East. The 10:45 a.m. service also is broadcast on Facebook Live. covenantchurch.net. (434) 973-5536.
The Islamic Society of Central Virginia has suspended all activities at its Charlottesville masjid. The congregation will stream “Analyzing the Address” on Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays, a weekly lecture series at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and a daily brief religious reminder at 6:30 p.m. charlottesvillemasjid.com.
Congregation Beth Israel. Facebook Live broadcasts of Tefilah from 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Shabbat is observed at 6:15 p.m. Friday and Religous School Morning Assembly is at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Cbicville.org.
Peace Lutheran Church livestreams Lenten services at 7 p.m. each Wednesday and Sunday services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Song lyrics, responsive readings and communal prayers are provided in advance on the church website, plc.org.
The Point Church will livestream an Easter Sunday service at 7, 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. and at 1 p.m. April 12 from its website thepointva.com. (434) 989-6961.
Portico Church holds online services every Sunday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Services can be found on the church website porticocville.org as well as live.porticocville.org, Facebook Live and YouTube. (434) 296-0033.
Skyline Church livestreams a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday through its website skylinechurch.online.
University Baptist Church livestreams Sunday Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m. through its YouTube channel. Details are at universitybaptist.org.
Westminster Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville offers online services and recordings of previous services through its website westminsterva.org/worship-online. (434)293-3133.
