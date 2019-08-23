The Jefferson Area Regional Transit Partnership wants to look into how to better recruit, retain and pay bus drivers from the various transit providers in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
At the partnership’s meeting Thursday, JAUNT Executive Director Brad Sheffield presented a letter from the JAUNT board, which asked the RTP to “take up the outstanding issue of regional equitable driver compensation and appreciation.”
The present RTP committee members ultimately asked that a recommendation and resolution of intent be brought to their September meeting for a technical committee that could look into recruitment and retention, and possibly wages.
Driver pay was briefly discussed more than a year ago by the RTP, when JAUNT asked Albemarle and Charlottesville for additional funding for driver wages. A comprehensive wage study of area transit providers by the transit partnership was discussed at the time.
“The driver wage dynamic was brought up, but there was never really any kind of resolution or something that could look into it,” Sheffield said.
Becca White, director of the University of Virginia’s department of parking and transportation, said she, Sheffield and former Charlottesville Area Transit Director John Jones had met to start initial discussions.
“We started to build at least a way to understand existing conditions,” she said. “But it’s been paused for, oh gosh, over a year?”
It was discussed that the subcommittee could look at the current state of CAT, JAUNT, the University Transit System and Albemarle County Public Schools pay and benefits, training, recruitment, retention and what other communities are doing, among other possible items.
“I don’t want to limit the conversation to just the financials, the pay side of this, because that is just, I think, the barrier in front of a dozen other opportunities to improve what’s happening,” Sheffield said.
City Councilor Kathy Galvin, a committee member, suggested the subcommittee could be mainly, or entirely, made up of staff.
“I just want to make sure that if we’re going to do any extra work as a subcommittee, that we have staff really informing us with this framework, we know exactly the pros and cons of equalizing and the consequences between everyone’s budget,” she said.
Chip Boyles, executive director of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, said that an update on the subcommittee’s work could be included as an agenda item monthly or every other month.
Ultimately, he said, the subcommittee and RTP could update the Board of Supervisors and City Council at a future joint meeting.