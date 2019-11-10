Veterans Day gravestone flags

ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS

American flags adorn gravestones of veterans at Charlottesville's Oakwood Cemetery.

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, World War I came to an end. Once known as Armistice Day, and now Veterans Day, the national holiday honors veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces. Several local observances are scheduled for Monday:

» American Legion Post 74 holds a ceremony at 11 a.m. at Lane Auditorium of the Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire. Refreshments will be served by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 74. (434) 977-1050.

» American Legion Post 157-Madison holds a ceremony with keynote speaker Air Force Lt. Col. Mark Farmer (Ret.) at 11 a.m. at the Post home, 310 Thrift Road in Madison. (540) 547-6160.

» Free Veterans Benefits Legal Clinic will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the University of Virginia School of Law, 500 Massie Road. womenscenter.virginia.edu/free-legal-clinic. Pre-registration is required by calling (434) 817-2180.

» Greene County and American Legion Post 128 observe Veterans Day with a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the General District Courthouse, 85 Stanard St. in Stanardsville.

» James Monroe’s Highland holds a ceremony featuring University of Virginia Army ROTC cadets and the Buford Middle School Band at 1 p.m. and living history presentations with Col. Monroe at 2 and 3 p.m. Complimentary admission is offered to U.S. military veterans. 2050 James Monroe Parkway. highland.org (434) 293-8000.

» Monticello offers free admission to the house and grounds to U.S. military veterans. (434) 984-9880.

» Montpelier offers free admission to the house and grounds to U.S. military veterans. (540) 672-2728.

» Shenandoah National Park observes Veterans Day by offering complimentary admission to all veterans. (540) 999-3500.

» University of Virginia ROTC cadets hold a 24-hour vigil beginning at 4 p.m. Monday at the UVa Amphitheater.

