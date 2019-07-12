Blue Run Baptist Church (Somerset) celebrates Men and Women’s Day with guest preacher the Rev. James Mack, of Culpeper, at 3 p.m. Sunday. 7435 Constitution Highway. (540) 832-5943.
Chestnut Grove Baptist Church celebrates Homecoming at noon and 3 p.m. Sunday. Revival services are held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. 1781 Old Lynchburg Road. (434) 872-3926.
Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church (Crozet) holds its first Pastor’s Tea, a discussion of topics regarding elder care, chosen by parishioners and attendees, at 3 p.m. July 21. 4492 Garth Road. (434) 823-9557.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church (Advance Mills) ordains Deacon-elect Timothy Miller and Deacon-elect Anthony Holland Sr. during a special service with guest speaker the Rev. Ray McKenzie, of Gravel Hill Baptist Church in Varina, at 11 a.m. July 20. 6045 Advance Mills Road. (434) 293-9887.
Mount Zion First African Baptist Church hosts a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. July 20. 105 Lankford Avenue. (434) 296-3529
Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room, 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.
Shiloh Baptist Church (Palmyra) holds the Glory To God Youth Fest with special guest Christian rapper Cameron Taylor at 2 p.m. July 20. 1620 Shiloh Church Road. (434) 589-2300.
Union Baptist Church (Scottsville) celebrates Pastor Sheldon L. Page Sr.’s fourth anniversary with guest preacher Pastor Jesse J. Johnson, of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Shipman, at 3 p.m. Sunday. 275 Hardware St. (434) 286-3312.
Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association (Rixeyville) celebrates its 130th Annual Session with a pre-opening celebration featuring Bishop Herbert H. Jackson and the Mt. Zion, Spotsylvania Choir, and the Rev. Charles W. Wormley at 4 p.m. Saturday. The session continues Tuesday to Friday. 15044 Ryland Chapel Road. waylandblueridge.org. (540) 661-2013.