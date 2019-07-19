Hinton Avenue United Methodist Church holds a Praise Revival benefiting Rachel’s Haven with Pastor Tommy George and Pastor Robert Lewis and performances by Songi and Mr. Sam, followed by an African feast from 2 to 7 p.m. July 27. 750 Hinton Ave. (434) 293-7049.
Mount Moriah United Methodist Church (Crozet) holds its first Pastor’s Tea, a discussion of topics regarding elder care, chosen by parishioners and attendees, at 3 p.m. Sunday. 4492 Garth Road. (434) 823-9557.
Mount Zion Baptist Church (Advance Mills) ordains Deacon-elect Timothy Miller and Deacon-elect Anthony Holland Sr. during a special service with guest speaker the Rev. Ray McKenzie of Gravel Hill Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Saturday. 6045 Advance Mills Road. (434) 293-9887.
Mount Zion First African Baptist Church hosts a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday. 105 Lankford Ave. (434) 296-3529.
Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room, 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.
Shiloh Baptist Church (Palmyra) holds the Glory to God Youth Fest with special guest Christian rapper Cameron Taylor at 2 p.m. Saturday. 1620 Shiloh Church Road. (434) 589-2300.
Union Ridge Baptist Church celebrates Family and Friends Day with guest preacher the Rev. Renee Cannon of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday. 2980 Hydraulic Road. (434) 973-3960.