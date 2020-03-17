Journey to High Places
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday
Wintergreen Nature Foundation’s Trillium House at Wintergreen Resort
If you’d like to catch some of spring’s earliest wildflowers, join Kathie Driscoll for a hike on MauHar Trail off Route 56. The seven-mile sojourn to Reed’s Gap is rated as strenuous. You’ll need to bring hiking shoes and your own water and lunch. $10; free for members. Be sure to register ahead of time. info@twnf.org; twnf.org; (434) 325-8169.
“Let’s Go Luna!”
9 a.m. Saturday
Paramount Theater
VPM’s free community event for the Virginia Festival of the Book includes a 25-minute screening of “Let’s Go Luna!” and a visit from Luna, the friendly moon who stars with her friends in the animated educational program. Hey, parents: look for photo opportunities from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and 10 to 10:30 a.m. Each family will receive a free book and some other treats from VPM. Free; pre-registration required. theparamount.net; (434) 979-1333.
Improv 101
With Bent Theatre
10 a.m. to noon Saturdays through May 9
Gorilla Theater at 1717 Allied Lane
How can studying improvisational comedy give your work life a lift? Improv 101 can bring people who are intimidated by public speaking out of their shells while giving class clowns a constructive outlet for their quick-thinking talents. That means that this eight-week program can be not only an investment in your performance life after work, but also an entertaining way to hone skills to make work go more smoothly every day. $185; 20% discount for anyone currently involved in a Gorilla Theater Productions play. Registration: bentimprov@gmail.com.
Bluegrass and gospel concert by The Deanes
6 p.m. Saturday
Charlottesville Church of the Brethren
Stanardsville’s first family of gospel music is helping the church raise funds for capital improvements. Refreshments will be sold; there will be a bake sale, too, so you can take something home to share. cvillecob.org; (434) 973-3639.
Jimmy Fortune in Concert
7-9 p.m. Saturday
Nelson County High School
The popular musician and Nelson County native is coming home for his annual show at Nelson County High School. The gifted tenor known for his work with the Statler Brothers and his own solo career also is the songwriter behind such hits as “Elizabeth” and “More Than a Name on a Wall.” The event is presented by Nelson County Music Boosters. $35-$18. (434) 263-8317 or (540) 447-6743.
Acting Techniques: Beats, Actions and Objectives
Taught by Michael McGee
7 to 10 p.m. Mondays through April 13
Gorilla Theater at 1717 Allied Lane
Michael McGee’s four-week acting class, which begins Monday, will dive into the technique of designing your role, from breaking down the script into sections to discovering your character’s needs and actions to portraying your character. Plays, film scripts, exercises and improvisation time will be part of the learning experience, which is open to novice and veteran actors alike. $80 for four-week class; 20% percent discount for anyone currently involved in a Gorilla Theater Productions play. Registration: mjm999@gmail.com; (310) 405-4804.
