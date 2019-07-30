The arraignments for Greene County Supervisor David Cox and another man were continued Tuesday after the defense asked for a hearing to go over evidence against the two.
Cox and Stanardsville resident Richard Eppard are charged with one felony count each of theft after a special grand jury investigation into illegal farming on county land for personal gain earlier this year.
Because grand jury proceedings are secret, the defense requested a hearing to learn the evidence from the jury's investigation prior to entering a plea. Only a judge can order the information be shared. The hearing has been set for Aug. 13 at 9:15 a.m. at Greene County Circuit Court.
The 200-acre property near Dairy and Watson roads in Greene County is the proposed Ruckersville location for a 900-million gallon reservoir as part of the Greene County Water Supply and Treatment Project, formerly called White Run Reservoir.