Updated at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday
One person has been arrested and charged with careless burning after a brush fire in southern Albemarle County burned 300 acres.
The Department of Forestry has established a fireline completely around the fire in the 4100 block of Green Creek Road south of North Garden, according to a news release from the county. The fire began Monday afternoon.
Residents still can expect to see smoke and some fire contained behind the fireline, but the county said there is no threat to the public.
The identity of the person who has been charged is not yet known; a county spokeswoman said arrest documents are still in transit to the court.
