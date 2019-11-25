Juveniles have been arrested in connection to at least seven burglaries that occurred within Charlottesville and Albemarle County, according to a joint news release Monday from both jurisdictions.

Police identified and interviewed several juveniles, which led to "numerous arrests," according to the release.

The burglaries occurred at commercial businesses, according to police spokesman Tyler Hawn.

Hawn declined to specify how many people have currently been arrested or charged in relation to the incidents, saying only that petitions have been obtained against multiple juveniles.

Police are not releasing the names of those arrested, because they are under the age of 18. 

Anyone with information related to these cases or any other active investigations is asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280, the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

