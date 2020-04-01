The monthly First Fridays gallery crawl won’t be happening in the traditional way while people are staying home and practicing social distancing when they’re out and about. Thanks to creative thinkers at local galleries, art lovers still can find many ways to enjoy and explore.
At Second Street Gallery
The gallery is closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 novel coronavirus, but its two current exhibitions, “By the Strength of Their Skin” and “Nature Tells Its Own Story,” have been extended through April 24.
Second Street is offering a virtual Google tour of both exhibitions, and fans can follow the gallery on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to see works from both shows.
An upcoming exhibition, “Susie Ganch: Different Land, Different Sea,” has been rescheduled for a tentative May 1 start.
Federico Cuatlacuatl’s upcoming exhibition, “Papalotes en Protesta,” which had been planned for Friday through April 24, has been postponed; keep an eye out for new dates.
If you’d like to dive into art yourself from the comfort of home, check out activity sheets that can be printed and colored at home.
Keep an eye out for daily art prompts inspired by current and past exhibitions, too. Check secondstreetgallery.org and its Facebook and Instagram presences for #SecondStreetSketches, which gives art fans of all experience levels a chance to stretch and accept a challenge.
And don’t forget “Bond/Bound,” Second Street’s upcoming online-only exhibition, which will open April 15. It will explore concepts of social connections and social distancing as expressed through a variety of media. There’s still some time to submit .jpg files of your work for consideration; go online to get all the requirements and guidelines.
Tea Cozy Competition
Knitters have an opportunity to share their art with a wider audience, too. If knitting has been a soothing and inspiring creative outlet during this time of social distancing, see where it might take you artistically as well.
Last year, Jessica Andruss of Charlottesville won Larkin Tea Company’s fourth annual Tea Cozy Competition. Her entry, “Summer Catnap,” was the public’s favorite contribution to the contest.
The annual event invites entrants from all skill levels. This year’s winner will take home more than $700 in prizes, including a free one-year subscription to The Tea House Times.
Designs need not be original in this case, but each contestant must have made the work himself or herself by knitting, crocheting or felting. For details about rules and submissions, go to larkintea.com/tea-cozy-2020/.
Costume designs for the dogs
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA has taken its seventh annual Bow-Wow-Walk fundraiser virtual this year, so go to caspca.org for all the particulars.
Categories for pet competitions will include best costume, best trick, cutest couple, best snore, biggest bed hog, best foster dog, best foster cat, grumpiest face, wiggliest butt and best 10-second video. Obviously, this means your photography and videography skills can come in handy.
There’s still time to come up with the best pet costume ever, so put your heads together, head over to the website and register. The $35 registration fee includes a T-shirt for the walker and a bandana for the pet, so you’ll both be styling.
