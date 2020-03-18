“Favorite Pieces: Home and Abroad,” a collection of recent oil paintings by Randy Baskerville, can be seen during March and April at ALC Copies.

ALC Copies is at 156 Carlton Road, Suite, 104, and plenty of parking is available in the lower level below Beer Run. The exhibit can be seen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. For details, call (434) 295-2679.

Central Virginia Watercolor Guild members will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday in Trinity Hall at Church of Our Saviour. Lyn Bolen Warren will be at the guild’s monthly meeting to critique individual members’ paintings.

Guests are welcome. For more information, dial (434) 977-9469.

