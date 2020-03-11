Art Notes
Bark/Skin: Painting with Natural Ochres, a free bark painting workshop inspired by the work of Nongirrna Marawili, will be led by Lauren Maupin and Fenella Belle of Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection at 6 p.m. Thursday at Second Street Gallery.
The event, for ages 8 and older, will teach participants to make brushes for painting on small wooden boards. Admission is free, but reservations are required at lou@secondstreetgallery.org.
Access Arts Charlottesville/Albemarle will present its 20th annual Visual Arts Show from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Carver Recreation Center. More than 100 artists with disabilities will be exhibiting their work in a wide ratings of media, and there will be music and refreshments.
Many of the artists will be on hand to discuss their work with members of the public. Many of the pieces will be available for sale. The exhibit can be seen through Aug. 28.
The Fralin Museum of Art will present an awards ceremony for the Writer’s Eye 2019 program at 3 p.m. Sunday. The event recognizes writers of all ages for the poetry and prose works they have created while being inspired by art. For information, go to uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu/program/writers-eye.
Henry Skerritt, curator of the Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection, will present a lunchtime talk on “The Inside World: Contemporary Aboriginal Australian Memorial Poles” at 2 p.m. Tuesday at The Fralin.
“The Inside World” exhibit includes 112 memorial poles by 55 artists from remote Aboriginal communities in the Arnhem Land region of Australia. The poles originally were used to contain the bones of the deceased, and today they are created as works of art.
The Charlottesville Mural Project will accept applications through April 1 for this summer’s five-week Mural Camp, during which each participating artist will learn from experienced muralists and make a mural.
Second Saturday Crozet will offer a variety of exhibits and art experiences in and around Crozet this weekend.
» Barn Swallow Artisan Gallery will present a Pottery Show & Artist Reception, “Memory of Clay: Works by Janice Arone & Mary Ann Burk,” from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Through March 28, Barn Swallow will serve as a satellite gallery of a major national clay conference presented in Richmond by the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts.
» Creative Framing and The Art Box will present a continuing exhibit, “The Art on the Trax,” which features colorful animal paintings by Lesli Devito, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
» Crozet Artisan Depot will present an Artisan Talk & Honey Tasting led by Crozet beekeepers Buzz Barnett and Ian Henry at 11 a.m. Saturday. Their lighthearted talk will focus on the importance of honeybees and lessons learned in caring for them; the tasting will focus on local honey. A Meet The Artist Reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday will focus on the whimsical pottery of artist Stephen Palmer of Stephen Palmer Ceramics.
» Hamner Theater, located in Crozet Arts at 1408 Crozet Ave., will offer “Community Conversation No. 2,” a series of short plays based on the theater’s work with the Newtown community about the Greenwood chemical plant explosion, at 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free; donations are welcome.
» Over the Moon Bookstore & Gallery will show “Inviting Intuition,” a continuing exhibit of paintings by Marca-Maria Boggiano, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. The exhibit can be seen through March 31.
» Tabor Presbyterian Church will have a Meet the Artist event for artist Jerry O’Dell from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The exhibit of his paintings and stained glass can be seen through April in the church’s Chiles Pickford Hall. For a detailed printable flyer, map and details, go to Second SaturdayCrozet.com.
