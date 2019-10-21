The Charlottesville City Council began its first deliberations of a police oversight panel on Monday and set a lofty goal for appointing such a body.
The council conducted a first reading of an ordinance and bylaws to establish a Police Civilian Review Board during its meeting Monday, which was preceded by a rally against the council’s proposals and attended by supporters of the initial CRB’s recommendations.
The council was still in the midst of discussing the proposals as of press time.
The bylaws would establish the board’s meeting procedures. The ordinance covers the board’s composition, staffing and powers.
Area residents proposed an oversight panel after the 2017 Unite the Right rally as a way to improve trust between the Charlottesville Police Department and the community. The council appointed an initial CRB that met over the past year to craft a proposed ordinance and bylaws.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker proposed that the board be seated in December and, after some trepidation about the logistics and number of applicants, the council set Dec. 16 as a goal. It would be the final council meeting for Councilors Wes Bellamy, Mike Signer and Kathy Galvin.
The council would conduct a second reading of the proposal in November and then take applications for membership for 30 days.
The proposals before the council vary in several ways from those initial recommendations.
Most significantly, under the revised proposal, council would not approve a police auditor to work for the board — at least not initially.
The position was proposed to study police department trends and data.
The draft proposal includes an executive director position, and the council is considering a potential resolution that would require an executive director to present a report about adding the auditor position in December 2020. Such a report would recommend whether a full- or part-time position should be hired or if the city should contract a firm for auditing services.
The report also would detail which aspects of police department operations should be examined.
Councilors were concerned that December 2020 was too long to wait and the panel proposed a interim report in June or July in which an executive director could either recommend the position or ask the council for a consultant to finish the report.
The board would include seven voting panelists. However, it has one nonvoting member rather than two — nixing the initial proposal’s requirement that a councilor serve as a nonvoting member.
Galvin and Councilor Heather Hill said they oppose having a councilor on the board to ensure it is independent. Signer also said the council is consulted on the police chief’s hiring, which could create a conundrum.
“I think it does create more independence to not have a member of council on the body because the councilors have a direct relationship to the police chief,” he said.
Walker and Bellamy said having councilor participation would show that the council is invested.
“It’s somebody who can quickly bring your issues to the council,” Bellamy said.
The proposal also allows the council to appoint members in closed session rather than in a public process, as initially recommended.
The ordinance also changes some membership requirements from those initially proposed.
It reduces the number of people appointed from historically disadvantaged communities from four to three. Also, instead of requiring one member who lives in public housing, three members must come from a historically disadvantaged community or public housing.
One member would represent a racial or social justice organization.
There are no specifics for the other positions, only that those applicants cannot be a current law enforcement employee or immediate relative of one, a city employee or candidate for public office.
The city already is accepting applications for the board.
Board members would be required to sign confidentiality agreements related to the contents of an internal affairs file or other personnel record.
The proposed bylaws are more specific about what the board would be able to review. It would be able to review internal affairs investigations that result in a ruling of unfounded, exonerated or not resolved. The only other option for such complaints is sustained.
The board also can review an investigation if someone files a review request with the executive director.
The board would not be allowed to subpoena witnesses or evidence or take testimony under oath, although complainants can present evidence and witnesses.
Under the proposed regulations, the board also would be able to initiate its own review of internal affairs investigations. For such an investigation, the executive director and city manager would work together to hire an independent investigator.
A budget is not mentioned in the proposed bylaws or ordinance, as funding decisions are made administratively during the budget cycle.
The ordinance and bylaws require a second reading to be adopted.
Public outcry
About 40 people gathered at a rally hosted by the People’s Coalition before Monday’s meeting and more flooded the council meeting’s public comment session with their concerns about the changes to the initial proposal.
“I feel the City Council wants to dismantle our detailed efforts,” said Gloria Beard, a member of the initial Police CRB. “We did our homework. We didn’t play, and now they’re trying to water it down and that is wrong.”
Josh Bowers, an initial CRB member who was at the center of a bizarre public battle between the board, police chief and city officials over the summer, said it feels like the panel wasted its time.
“If this is what you guys wanted, you didn’t need us to work over the past year,” he said. “This could have been done in an afternoon.”
Meeting attendees sported signs that said, “Don’t water down the PCRB, make it strong,” “Fund the PCRB fully” and “The community is watching you.”
“The police cannot be trusted to audit themselves,” said Dave Ghamandi, who organized the rally.
Ghamandi called the proposal “watered down” and said it would be “irresponsible” for the council to proceed.
“Council’s proposal sells out victims of police violence,” he said.
“The bylaws the council has presented feel like a slap in the face to the people who worked their asses to the bone,” said Katrina Turner, a member of the initial CRB.
Kate Fraleigh said keeping that number at four is important because it creates a majority.
“People aren’t going to apply because they’ll think it’s futile,” she said.
Don Gathers, an original member of the initial CRB who resigned for health reasons, said the board did its job and the council should follow its recommendations.
Gathers, who was a member of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Race, Memorials and Public Spaces, said the council often ignores boards it creates. The commission recommended the city’s Confederate statues be moved, not removed, but council later voted to remove them.
“They did what they were asked to do,” Gathers said of the initial Police CRB. “So often, council will go in a different direction after a board is impaneled and not go with those particular recommendations that were set forth.”
Initial CRB member Rosia Parker summed up the feeling of many on the panel: “I’m very upset.”
