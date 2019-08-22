After about four hours of presentations, questions and public comment, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approved the first phase of the redevelopment of Southwood Mobile Home Park.
Despite the approval Wednesday night, supervisors still remained skeptical that answers given to them by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville representatives would not be set in stone.
Supervisor Ann H. Mallek said she will personally hold everyone accountable for what was said at the public meeting.
“If we can find a way to go through these minutes and make lists of all these things that were presented to us as ‘this is the given, these are how we’re going to do these things,’ I think it will be a big step forward toward reassuring members who are concerned,” she said.
The board voted unanimously in favor of the rezoning.
Supervisor Liz Palmer said she wants to see more of the ongoing issues outlined in the second phase of the project.
“I hope that you can put more in the next code of development to prove to us that all these great things that you’ve said to us are going to happen, will happen,” she said.
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville bought the property off Old Lynchburg Road near Fifth Street Extended in 2007, and it plans to redevelop the site into a 700- to 800-unit mixed-income, mixed-use development. Habitat expects to do the project without displacing any of the current residents.
The current rezoning applies to about 34 acres of vacant land and allows for a maximum of 450 residential units and up to 50,000 square feet of nonresidential buildings.
Supervisor Rick Randolph, who represents the Scottsville District, where Southwood is located, came prepared with a 15-page document outlining detailed questions and concerns.
More than 25 community members, including Southwood residents and Habitat volunteers, spoke during the public comment period. All were in favor of the project.
Lourdes Vazquez, who has been a resident of Southwood for 11 years, said she has attended 43 planning meetings. She said they have many diverse cultures in the neighborhood.
“For me, culture is my people, the music, the food, the friendships — but don’t mix that up with a project for houses,” she said. “Our culture is not living in trailers.”
She invited them to visit the community and said her dream is to have a house.
“You are worrying about the people who live here in the future and what lifestyle we will have, instead of considering the plans we have made,” Vazquez said. “Please don’t focus on our culture, we will take our culture with us to our new homes.”
The county Board of Supervisors in June approved an agreement with Habitat for the redevelopment of the site that could give the organization $3.2 million if certain milestones are met.
The project was recommended for approval by the Albemarle County Planning Commission in July, but at the next meeting, five commissioners unanimously passed two resolutions based on ongoing concerns, such as a desire for a detailed rehousing plan for all 341 Southwood homes and more information about rentals for Southwood families, among other issues.
Nearby residents have also expressed concerns about Habitat’s plans to sell some of the parcels to for-profit developers, potential traffic problems and the height of buildings along Old Lynchburg Road.
Rosa Calvario Smith read a letter on behalf of her mother, who said she moved into Southwood in 2009.
“In the beginning, I was angry that Habitat wanted to take the trailers up,” she read. “I mean, this is mine. But after two years, I realized I hated living there. I can’t flush toilet tissue down my toilet because it backs up the pipes.”
She said their electric bill is about $400 a month in the summer, and they worry about storms and surviving any fires that could occur.
“My family wants to own, but I won’t try in the first phase because I’m getting my finances in order, thanks to Habitat for Humanity,” Calvario Smith read.
Reina Vazquez, who has lived in Southwood for more than 11 years and attended 47 planning meetings, said Habitat staff has helped guide them in many things, and has, ultimately, made residents more independent.
She said that at a recent Planning Commission meeting it was said that residents wanted “many soccer fields.”
“That is not true; we want green areas and, if possible, a soccer field,” Reina Vazquez said. “Our goal is to have homes for all Southwood residents.”
Joann Pugh, who said she lived in Southwood for 25 years, attended 50 different workshops on the redevelopment. She said she came to the July 23 Planning Commission meeting to support the project.
“When I found out that the [Planning Commission] talked about the Southwood application at the following meeting on July 30, I did not think it was right for them to discuss it without letting us know,” she said. “If we had known, we would have been present for a conversation that is about us.”
County staff on Wednesday went over some of the concerns about the proposed location for the “neighborhood center” and the building heights.
“Since the Master Plan designates a center at this location, which was discussed through a community-vetted process during the update to the Master Plan in 2015, and the Comprehensive Plan states that centers are the most intensive — along with the guidance that Southwood should be a mixed-income, mixed-use community with retail and or services area provided for the neighborhood — staff found the increase in height is appropriate in this location,” said county principal planner Megan Nedostup.
Supervisors asked questions about stormwater facilities, long-term affordability, apartments, safety and green space.
Don Franco, from Roudabush, Gale & Associates, spoke on behalf of Habitat about the project. He said that the rents and other costs for Southwood residents who would ultimately choose to live in apartments would be based on their income.
“But I’m not expecting that the bulk of the replacement housing for the residence is going to be apartments,” he said. “That’s something that they’ve pushed back against. I think there are people that want apartments, there are people that want to rent. We’ve got seniors out there that aren’t willing to invest, or we’ve got people that can’t afford to go out there.”
He said that, through meetings with staff, they’ll figure out an affordable amount for rent and other housing costs so that the total is somewhere between 25% and 30% of their income.
“And that’s where it’s gonna be kept,” Franco said. “If it’s 200 bucks a month, it’s 200 bucks a month.”
After the public comment, and though he ultimately voted for the rezoning, Randolph said he couldn’t vote in favor of the project.
“I mean, if I had to vote right now, because I have these kinds of significant issues ... because the fact is, this has been a year and there’s still too many unanswered questions from my level of satisfaction.”
Mallek said she wanted to know his specific questions to make sure they were related to the rezoning and not the performance agreement. Then the board went through each of Randolph’s remaining questions and county staff addressed them individually.
In terms of the costs of apartments and the area median income of residents they will house, County Attorney Greg Kamptner said that was related to the performance agreement.
Another concern was about the tree buffer along Old Lynchburg Road, which Mallek said she thought was in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s right-of-way and out of Habitat’s control.
“This is a development area,” Kamptner said. “So if the trees are intended to make this project invisible, it’s in a development area and everybody within that development area should have the expectation that the land across the street or whatever is going to be developed.”
There are also additional landscaping requirements, county staff confirmed, and details about stormwater facilities will be addressed at the site plan level.
“There’s a lot of details, and to get into those details at this level could lock them in a box that might not be appropriate down the line,” said Frank Pohl, Albemarle’s county engineer.
Randolph’s other concerns about bus stops, Cale Elementary School and the concept plan for the entire redevelopment were also addressed.
After the meeting, Dan Rosensweig, local Habitat president and CEO, said the approval unlocked a lot for the project moving forward.
“I’m incredibly proud of the work of the residents and a plan that’s consistent with the Comprehensive Plan,” he said.
The first 31 families in the first village will begin more detailed work on the site plan and how they want to lay out the area. He said they’ll be meeting early next month for a half-day retreat.
One of the outparcel sales was contingent on the rezoning being approved, and Rosensweig said those final documents will be signed soon.