Aimei Jessee came to Monticello on Saturday morning ready to dig into some dirt and learn about archaeology.
For 45 minutes, Aimei and nearly a dozen other children worked their way through a mock excavation site near the visitor's center at Monticello, combing through the dirt, filling buckets and identifying artifacts.
The experience, Let’s Go Dig, is one of several family events that Monticello’s Department of Archaeology hosts during the year, and it costs $10.
“We really see it as an opportunity to engage with families and the younger generation and to get them excited about history,” said Beth Sawyer, an archaeological analyst at Monticello.
Aimei, 10, wants to be an archaeologist and chemist when she gets older because she's interested in the history behind the artifacts. Saturday was her first chance to see if the field was for her. She left more excited to pursue the career after picking up a few tips.
“You have to be focused and careful because things are fragile,” she said.
Aimei worked with Kayleigh Steward, 9, during the morning activity. Driven by an interest in history and science, Kayleigh also wants to be an archaeologist to find the items “stuck deep underneath the ground.”
Both girls are from the Charlottesville area.
Monticello archaeologists filled the two dirt beds at the excavation site with artifacts found on Thomas Jefferson's plantation.
For Let’s Go Dig, Sawyer and other staff members wanted to give the children an idea of what it’s like to excavate and work in the lab. They also told them about their work at Monticello, exactly what archaeology is and what artifacts are.
The children asked several questions about where Monticello artifacts are stored and if they can take their discoveries home.
Outside, at the site, the group split up into diggers and screeners, who would sift through the dirt to find the treasure within.
“I think I found something,” said Colin Morris, 6.
His first find was just a twig, but then his trowel revealed a piece of pottery.
Colin and his twin brother, Jameson, were visiting Monticello from North Carolina. His family is planning to visit all the presidential homes in the area. Both boys had fun digging deep into the dirt.
“I was just reaching, and I found something,” Jameson said.
The group dug up nails, bricks, pottery, plates, glass, horseshoes and more. Several found parts of wine bottles.
“They drank a lot of wine, like a lot a lot,” Aimei said of what she learned Saturday.
After artifact-hunting, the next task was to wash objects. Using a toothbrush and elbow grease, Aimei and Kayleigh scrubbed away the soil to reveal olive-green glass and a piece of pottery, among other items.
“Get off,” Kayleigh said to the dirt. The dirt abided.
The artifacts were found in the 1980s and have been waiting in storage to be cleaned.
Kayleigh’s favorite part of Let’s Go Dig was digging and coloring.
Aimei liked putting things back together. Both girls worked together on a three-dimensional puzzle — taping together a broken antique saucer.
Saturday’s activity is held every year and a free, shorter version will be offered in October, which is Virginia’s Archaeology Month, along with an open house. For more information, go to www.monticello.org/archy.