Visitors to the Fontaine Fire Station in Charlottesville on Wednesday stopped to remember those lost on Sept. 11, 2001, for the 18th anniversary of the attacks. A piece of steel from the North Tower of the World Trade Center hangs at the Charlottesville 9/11 Memorial there.
9/11 attacks remembered at Fontaine Fire Station
