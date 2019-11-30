A Charlottesville man was killed Saturday morning in what police believe was a crash of an all-terrain vehicle, or ATV.

Chad D. Ervin, 44, was found dead at the crash scene off Parsons Green Lane, near Crozet, around 7:25 a.m., Albemarle County police say.

Ervin was found trapped under the ATV.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined and police are continuing to investigation the fatality.

