A Charlottesville man was killed Saturday morning in what police believe was a crash of an all-terrain vehicle, or ATV.
Chad D. Ervin, 44, was found dead at the crash scene off Parsons Green Lane, near Crozet, around 7:25 a.m., Albemarle County police say.
Ervin was found trapped under the ATV.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined and police are continuing to investigation the fatality.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.