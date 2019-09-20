Additional sidewalks, a roundabout and a pedestrian bridge are the top priority projects along the Avon Street Extended corridor in Albemarle County.
The 5th & Avon Community Advisory Committee has been meeting with consulting company Line + Grade and county staff to work on a study of the Avon Street Extended corridor from the Charlottesville city limits to Route 20.
On Thursday night, the group met again to give final thoughts and hear updates before the study is finalized. Feedback was collected at a meeting in May and online.
One of the larger proposed priority projects is a roundabout at the intersection of Avon Street Extended and Mill Creek Drive.
County Transportation Planner Kevin McDermott said feedback about the roundabout was mixed.
Some residents expressed concerns about removing the traffic signal, which they said creates gaps in traffic to allow residents to get onto Avon, while others welcomed the change.
The roundabout also could assist those trying to make a left turn from the Southern Parkway onto Avon Street Extended. Instead of turning left, they would turn right and go around the roundabout.
McDermott said traffic modeling would be done before any changes were finalized. The estimated cost of a roundabout at that intersection was about $2.2 million.
“One of the other benefits of that is that it slows down traffic, also, and it's much easier to get out of the side streets if traffic is moving slower,” he said.
Another proposed priority project is a pedestrian bridge over Interstate 64. Originally it was proposed to be built on the east side of the Avon Street Extended vehicular bridge, but the plan now proposes it for the west side. The path would then be extended to the 5th Street Station Parkway.
“We found out that with a two-span bridge and a pier in the center, you can do that much easier and less expensive than [on the eastern side] to get that bridge across,” he said.
The bridge would cost approximately $4 million.
A third priority project is a sidewalk/multi-use path from Southern Parkway to Peregory Lane, which would cost about $1.3 million. McDermott said this project would likely be completed first out of the three projects.
McDermott said a proposed T-intersection at the end of Avon Street Extended and the entrance to Biscuit Run Park also generated a lot of comments. He said the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation had decided to utilize a T-intersection during planning when Biscuit Run was going to be a state park.
“We have removed that from this plan,” McDermott said.
He said the Avon plan will reflect the desire for pedestrian connections to be made in that area.
“We're going to leave it to the Biscuit Run team to define exactly how that's done down there,” he said. “And so right now they've hired a design consultant that's doing some traffic studies on that area and reaching back out to VDOT and DCR … and they're going to see what else might be possible and if there's other options.”
The corridor study was funded as part of the Neighborhood Improvement Funding Initiative, where each of Albemarle’s community advisory committees decided on small-scale projects to be funded through $1.4 million from the county’s fiscal year 2016 budget surplus. The Board of Supervisors ultimately approved the projects in 2017.
McDermott previously said the study cost about $70,000.
The study will be presented to the Board of Supervisors, and likely the Planning Commission, McDermott said, but it will not be adopted into the Comprehensive Plan, as some past plans and studies have. He said the study will be used as a reference in the future when the Southern & Western Urban Neighborhoods Master Plan is updated.
