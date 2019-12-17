A Charlottesville board wants more information on a proposed apartment complex before approving it.
The Board of Architectural Review deferred a certificate of appropriateness for a 20-unit apartment complex near the University of Virginia at its meeting Tuesday.
The complex, called the Residences at Virginia Avenue, would be at 1532-1536 Virginia Ave. The 0.76-acre parcel is between Virginia Avenue and Chancellor Street near Westminster Presbyterian Church.
BAR members largely supported the project, but wanted more detail on the building materials and landscaping plus updated renderings on the project.
The property is owned by a trust in the name of Roger HB Davis Jr. and Jeanne S Davis. It sits where Virginia Avenue curves and becomes 17th Street Northwest.
The four-story building is proposed to have eight four-bedroom apartments, eight three-bedroom apartments and four two-bedroom apartments.
The complex would come with 26 parking spaces, of which 22 would be underground. It also would include a small courtyard in the front.
The application doesn’t indicate the price range for the proposed units or if they will be used for student housing.
The houses at 1532, 1534 and 1536 Virginia Ave. are considered structures designated for preservation by the city. They were built in 1935, 1925 and 1920, respectively.
The owners originally were denied a permit in 2015 to demolish the three structures, with officials saying the applications didn’t meet guidelines for removal. They were allowed to tear down 1538 Virginia Ave. because it wasn’t targeted for preservation.
In August, the BAR voted to approve demolition of 1532 and 1534 Virginia Ave. At the time, the owners said they fully renovated 1536 Virginia Ave., but the other two structures were in poor condition.
The BAR asked questions about and commented on building materials and landscaping.
Some BAR members were concerned about how the building would fit in with the neighborhood, while others said they believed it was an appropriate area for the project.
“It’s a transitional neighborhood,” said Planning Commission member Jody Lahendro, who represents the panel on the BAR.
The proposal will return to the BAR at its meeting in January.
