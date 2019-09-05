It's been a long road, but a tribute to the University of Virginia's only graduate killed in action during the Iraq War will be held Monday.

In July 2017, then-Rep. Tom Garrett, R-5th, filed a bill to honor Army Capt. Humayun Khan, who was killed in Baqubah, Iraq, in 2004 when a vehicle packed with improvised explosives drove into the gate of his compound. Khan, 27, was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

However, the measure, signed by President Donald Trump in December, mistakenly renamed a contract postal unit on McCormick Road near UVa. Legislation correcting the post office address was submitted by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and co-sponsored by Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Va. It was signed by Trump in April.

Nearly five months later, a dedication ceremony has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday for the naming of the Captain Humayun Khan Post Office, according to a news release. Kaine will deliver remarks and will be joined by Khan's parents, Khizr and Ghazala Khan, and Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.

