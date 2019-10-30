The statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson appear to have been damaged again in what is becoming a regular occurrence.
The letters on the base of the Jackson statue identifying the Confederate appear to have been chipped away at and similar damage has been amplified on the allegorical figures of Faith and Valor. Chisel-like damage also has spread on the base of Lee statue.
Previous damage was reported earlier this month and in September.
The latest incident appears to have occurred on the same day as a closed-door meeting for counsel in the statues lawsuit.
Last month, Charlottesville Circuit Court Judge Richard E. Moore largely ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, who filed a lawsuit against the city and City Council challenging the legality of council votes to remove the statues.
Moore issued a permanent injunction preventing the statues from being removed and indicated he would award attorney’s fees to the plaintiffs’ counsel.
However, Moore has not determined how much he will award and, according to Daily Progress news partner NBC29, said on Wednesday that he will not make that determination until after November.
The Charlottesville Police Department has not yet confirmed whether the damage to the statues is new. The previous incidents of damage remain under investigation.
