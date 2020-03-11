This week’s Be There options offer everything from a rescheduled show by a North Carolina rapper and songwriter to a chart-topping country duo to a ballet classic and beyond. Not to mention the flower arranging showdown in Orange, because, well, spring.
Update on DaBaby at JPJ
The hip-hop artist once known as Baby Jesus originally was scheduled to perform at Charlottesville’s John Paul Jones Arena at 8 p.m. Saturday. As a result of a scheduling conflict, DaBaby's show has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. March 27.
Hang on to your ticket for Saturday's show, because it will be honored on March 27. If you have any questions or concerns, contact your original place of purchase.
Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, who grew up in Charlotte, is known for “Suge,” “Bop” and other singles. His music career started in earnest in 2015 when he released his debut mixtape, “Nonfiction,” following it with his “God’s Work” and “Baby Talk” mixtape series.
“Baby on Baby” in 2019 was his first studio album. By the time 2019 drew to a close, DaBaby had landed the most tracks on the Billboard Hot 100 for the year with 22.
Tickets will range from $198 to $47; parking is $15. Get details at johnpauljonesarena.com.
Dan + Shay at JPJ
They’ve collaborated with everyone from Rascal Flatts to Kelly Clarkson, and now Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are heading to Charlottesville. Dan + Shay will perform at John Paul Jones Arena at 7 p.m. Friday.
Tickets range from $77 to $18. Find out more at johnpauljonesarena.com.
‘Snow White’ at the Paramount
Charlottesville Ballet will present “Snow White” at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday at the Jefferson Theater. Based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale, the Russian ballet follows Snow White, her handsome Prince, the Seven Dwarfs and a forest full of friendly creatures.
The Ever After Ball is an opportunity for young audience members to meet the dancers and join them onstage to learn some dance steps.
Tickets for the performance and Ever After Ball after-party are $75 for adults and $70 for youths. Other tickets are $45, $40, $25 and $20. For details, go to theparamount.net or call the box office at (434) 979-1333.
Mysterious and spooky
“The Addams Family” is the spring musical at Western Albemarle High School this year, and performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday.
Caitlin Pitts will direct the musical story of the endearingly unusual family.
Tickets are $14, $12 in advance; students and seniors get in for $8, $6 in advance. For details, go to k12albemarle.org.
Swing into Spring
The Albemarle High School Jazz Ensemble’s third annual Swing Into Spring benefit concert will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Jefferson Theater. This year, the students are performing jazz standards, pop hits and rhythm and blues to raise funds for the Public Housing Association of Residents of Charlottesville; the goal is $8,000.
Andrew LaPrade will direct the award-winning musicians and their guests, who will include Greg Thomas, Bobby Gregg, Charles Owens, Terri Allard, Ivan Orr, Elise Underwood, 14 Stories and Michael Elswick.
Tickets for the gold circle are $28, $25 in advance; reserved seating is $23, $20 in advance. Standing room is $18, or $15 in advance. Go to jeffersontheater.com for information.
Floral showdown
David Pippin and Tom May will square off in “Dueling Arrangers,” a flower-arranging showdown set for 1 p.m. Wednesday at The Pavilion at Lakeland Farm in Orange.
Dolley Madison Garden Club is presenting the event, and member Annie Vanderwarker will be master of ceremonies.
Tickets are $55 at the door or $50 in advance; get them on eventbrite.com. Tickets include light refreshments and a glass of wine; additional glasses of wine are $4 each.
The envelope, please
Four County Players has scheduled its Season 48 Reveal Party for 7 p.m. Thursday. It’s your chance to find out which shows will be presented in the community theater’s 48th season. Cake and a champagne toast will follow the announcement.
The party is free. Find out more at fourcp.org.
