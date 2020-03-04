This week’s Be There offerings begin with the annual Mid-Season Masterworks concert and include guitar mastery and roundball entertainment magnificence.
Mozart and Vivaldi
The Virginia Consort, which is celebrating its 30th season, will perform Mozart’s “Vespers” and Vivaldi’s “Magnificat” with full orchestra and soloists at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Cabell Hall Auditorium. Judith Gary will conduct.
Tickets are $35; students of all ages pay $15. Logistical details can be found online at music.virginia.edu/directions-parking. For handicapped parking information and other details, email consort2@gmail.com or dial (434) 244-8444.
Versatile band
The Lil Smokies will bring a mix of rock-band energy and smooth songwriting to The Southern Cafe and Music Hall at 8 p.m. Sunday.
The band, originally from Missoula, Montana, is sharing fresh music from its third studio album. “Tornillo” gets its name from the Texas town that’s home to Sonic Ranch, where the album was recorded. Recording in the remote location gave the musicians opportunities to enjoy rafting, fly fishing rock climbing and other enriching outdoor activities, which influenced the album’s vibe.
Members include Matt Cornette on banjo, Andy Dunnigan on vocals and dobro, Scott Parker on bass, Matt “Rev” Rieger on guitar and vocals and Jake Simpson on fiddle and vocals.
Quaker City Night Hawks also will be on the bill for the show, for which doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $18; they’re $15 in advance. Find out more at thesoutherncville.com.
Wrembel’s back in town
Guitarist Stephane Wrembel is returning to Charlottesville for a solo Prism Coffeehouse show at 7 p.m. Friday at C’ville Coffee.
He will be performing music from “Django L’Impressionniste,” his recent release. Wrembel is known for his mastery of the Django Reinhardt style of guitar playing.
On “Django L’Impressionniste,” Wrembel explores 17 lesser-known solo pieces that Reinhardt recorded between 1937 and 1950; his album is the first to bring all these works together. Wrembel followed up that October release with “The Django Experiment V” on Jan. 23, which he recorded with his full band.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and tickets will be $23 at the door and $20 in advance. Get them ahead of time online at prismcoffeehouse.org, or call (434) 978-4335.
Cue ‘Sweet Georgia Brown’
March Madness takes several entertaining forms around here. If it’s March in Charlottesville, it’s time to get excited about a Harlem Globetrotters appearance at John Paul Jones Arena.
The “Pushing the Limits” World Tour will bring the Globetrotters’ amazing ball-handling skills, humor and fun to the arena at 7 p.m. March 12, so take advantage of a little advance notice to snap up some tickets, which range from $104 to $21. Go to johnpauljonesarena.com for all the particulars.
