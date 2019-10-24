Students at Brownsville Elementary remained indoors Thursday after a bear was spotted rummaging through a dump bin at the school shortly after noon.
The school immediately went on lockdown, bringing everyone into the main building and securing learning cottages outside, according to a note sent to parents from principal Jason Crutchfield.
Outside the building, Albemarle County police and conservation police officers scared the bear away across U.S. 250.
Crutchfield said the students would remain inside for the rest of the school day and a resource officer would be on hand during afternoon dismissal. After-school programs also were to be held indoors.
"As always, safety is a priority at Brownsville, and we are glad that this was handled without incident," Crutchfield wrote. "Your little bees stayed calm and cool, but, of course, are excited about today’s events."
Black bears live throughout Virginia, and interactions between them and humans are increasing, according to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
To learn more about bears, visit dgif.virginia.gov/wildlife/bear.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.