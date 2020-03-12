Dan + Shay: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $77-$18.
Shagwuf: Dog Days of Disco with Wineteeth: 9 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $12, $10 advance.
Hidden Poet: 8 p.m., Blue Moon Diner, no cover.
Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.
Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
EugeneMartin: Jazz and rhythm and blues, 7 p.m., C’ville Coffee, (434) 978-4335, $12.
Cherry Red: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Miss Tess and the Talkbacks: 8 p.m., The Front Porch, $15-$12.
Bobby Midnight Band: 106 food truck will be there, 6-9 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sierra: 9 p.m., Holly's Diner, (434) 234-4436, no cover.
Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.
DJ Tova: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Monthly Open Mic: Doors open at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel's Coffee and Books, (434) 263-6660, $2 for spectators.
St. Paddy's Weekend with The Whiskey Rebellion: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.
”The Mousetrap”: 8 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets are $10.
"Nightcleaning" with Denise Stewart: 7:30 p.m., indoor Rabbit Hole space at IX Art Park, $20, $15 students and seniors.
”Men on Boats”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $26, $22 students and seniors.
"In-Form: Shapes of Contemporary Improvisation" workshop with Michelle James: 6-8 p.m., Maxwell Black Box Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5246, free, no experience required.
"The Addams Family": 7 p.m., Western Albemarle High School, $14, $12 advance, $8 students and seniors, $6 students and seniors in advance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.