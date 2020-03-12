Dan + Shay: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $77-$18.

Shagwuf: Dog Days of Disco with Wineteeth: 9 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $12, $10 advance.

Hidden Poet: 8 p.m., Blue Moon Diner, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.

Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

EugeneMartin: Jazz and rhythm and blues, 7 p.m., C’ville Coffee, (434) 978-4335, $12.

Cherry Red: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Miss Tess and the Talkbacks: 8 p.m., The Front Porch, $15-$12.

Bobby Midnight Band: 106 food truck will be there, 6-9 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sierra: 9 p.m., Holly's Diner, (434) 234-4436, no cover.

Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.

DJ Tova: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Monthly Open Mic: Doors open at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel's Coffee and Books, (434) 263-6660, $2 for spectators.

St. Paddy's Weekend with The Whiskey Rebellion: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.

”The Mousetrap”: 8 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets are $10.

"Nightcleaning" with Denise Stewart: 7:30 p.m., indoor Rabbit Hole space at IX Art Park, $20, $15 students and seniors.

”Men on Boats”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $26, $22 students and seniors.

"In-Form: Shapes of Contemporary Improvisation" workshop with Michelle James: 6-8 p.m., Maxwell Black Box Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5246, free, no experience required. 

"The Addams Family": 7 p.m., Western Albemarle High School, $14, $12 advance, $8 students and seniors, $6 students and seniors in advance.

