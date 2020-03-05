Rockn’ to Lockn’ Phase 1 featuring Stray Fossa, the BLNDRS, Sisters & Brothers and Ruckus the Bulldog: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $10.
First Fridays: ECSTASIS: 4-6 p.m., indoor Rabbit Hole space at IX Art Park, free.
A University of Whales and Friends: Featuring Weird Mob, Breakers and Please Don’t Tell, 8 p.m.-midnight., indoor Rabbit Hole space at IX Art Park, $10.
Chris Moyse: 8 p.m., Blue Moon Diner, no cover.
Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.
Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Stephane Wrembel in Prism Coffeehouse concert: 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., C’ville Coffee, (434) 978-4335, $23, $20 advance.
Eli Cook and the Eli Cook Band: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Violet Bell: Featuring songwriter Lizzy Ross and multi-instrumentalist Omar Ruiz-Lopez, 8 p.m., The Front Porch, $18-$15.
Local Vocals: Pena food truck will be there, 6-9 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.
DJ Ryan Clark: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Big Ray and the Kool Kats: 7:30 p.m., Carysbrook Performing Arts Center in Fork Union, (434) 842-1333, $15, $12 advance, $10 students, veterans and military members, family package $5 per person.
”The Mousetrap”: 8 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets are $10.
”Men on Boats”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $26, $22 students and seniors.
Met Opera Live in HD: “Porgy and Bess” Encore Broadcast: 12:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.
