Weekly Jazz Night with Brian Caputo Jazz Trio featuring Jacob Ungerleider and Andrew Randazzo: 5:30-8 p.m., Oakhurst Hall, free, valet parking $10.

Shenandoah National Park Trust Presents: Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $28, $24 advance.

Monday Night Live! with BJP3: 9 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

