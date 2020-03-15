L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open and sign-ups begin at 7 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, free.
Weekly Jazz Night with Brian Caputo Jazz Trio featuring Jacob Ungerleider and Andrew Randazzo: 5:30-8 p.m., Oakhurst Hall, free, valet parking $10.
Jimmy "Magic Man" Miller's Bracket Blast: Includes panelists Jim Ryan, John Grisham, Macon "The Squid" Gunter and Caroline Darney and special guests Barry Parkhill, Debbie Ryan and Jay James, hosts are Steve Ryan and Rachel Ryan, 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $20 seniors, $15 students.
Baby Jo's Boogie Band: 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.
Master class with trumpeter Alan Hood: 7:30 p.m., Old Cabell Hall Room 107, (434) 924-3052, free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.