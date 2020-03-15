L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open and sign-ups begin at 7 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, free.

Weekly Jazz Night with Brian Caputo Jazz Trio featuring Jacob Ungerleider and Andrew Randazzo: 5:30-8 p.m., Oakhurst Hall, free, valet parking $10.

Jimmy "Magic Man" Miller's Bracket Blast: Includes panelists Jim Ryan, John Grisham, Macon "The Squid" Gunter and Caroline Darney and special guests Barry Parkhill, Debbie Ryan and Jay James, hosts are Steve Ryan and Rachel Ryan, 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $20 seniors, $15 students.

Baby Jo's Boogie Band: 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.

Master class with trumpeter Alan Hood: 7:30 p.m., Old Cabell Hall Room 107, (434) 924-3052, free.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments