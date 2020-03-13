DaBaby: 8 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $197-$47.
Chamomile and Whiskey St. Patrick's Day Celebration with South Hill Banks and The Company: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance, $40 ticket four-packs available.
The 101.3 Jamz Official DaBaby After-Party with DJ Flatlinelay and DJ Sir RJ: 11 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15, $10 advance, $30 ticket four-packs available, 18 and older.
Talk to Me: A Chris Alan Crowd Work Show: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $5.
Susan Munson and Mojo Pie: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
An Evening with Mojo Parker: 8 p.m., The Front Porch, $15-$12.
When & Where: 9 p.m., Holly's Diner, (434) 234-4436, no cover.
Skruff & Ragz: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Bennie Dodd and Joey Davis: Doors open at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel's Coffee and Books, (434) 263-6660, call for price.
St. Paddy's Weekend with Jesse Ray Carter Trio: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.
"Together in Song: The Leipzig Connection": Oratorio Society of Virginia and community singers, 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, (434) 295-4385, $30-$10.
”The Mousetrap”: 8 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 children ages 12 and younger.
"Nightcleaning" with Denise Stewart: 7:30 p.m., indoor Rabbit Hole space at IX Art Park, $20, $15 students and seniors.
”Men on Boats”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $26, $22 students and seniors.
"The Addams Family": 2 and 7 p.m., Western Albemarle High School, $14, $12 advance, $8 students and seniors, $6 students and seniors in advance.
"Snow White": Charlottesville Ballet, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $45, $40, $25 and $20, performance plus Ever After Ball interactive event is $75, $70 children.
