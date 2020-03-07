» The Roadshow featuring Bethel Music, Martin Smith of Delirious?, Unspoken, ApolloLTD, Peabod and Elle Limebear: 6 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $75-$20.

» O.A.R. — Spring Fling Tour: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, sold out.

» The Lil Smokies with Quaker City Night Hawks: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $18, $15 advance.

» Ken Farmer and Authenticos: 4:30 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

» Greg Ward: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

» Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

» Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.

» Shenandoah National Park Trust Presents: Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour: 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $28, $24 advance.

» “Mid-Season Masterworks”: Virginia Consort and Festival Chorus with full orchestra and soloists, Mozart’s “Vespers” and Vivaldi’s “Magnificat,” 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 244-8444, $35, $20 students.

» “The Mousetrap”: 2:30 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 children ages 12 and younger.

» Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.

