» Swing Into Spring benefit concert: Albemarle High School Jazz Ensemble with Greg Thomas, Bobby Gregg, Charles Owens, Terri Allard, Ivan Orr, Elise Underwood, 14 Stories and Michael Elswick, 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, gold circle $28, $25 advance, reserved seating $23, $20 advance and standing room $18, $15 advance, benefits Public Housing Association of Residents of Charlottesville.
» WAV: 4:30 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
» Alex Caton and Pat Egan in Pre-St. Patrick’s Day Special: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
» Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
» Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.
» “Riverdance 25th-Anniversary Show in HD”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors and $11 students.
» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Shrek”: Sensory-friendly screening with lower sound levels, low house lights and freedom to move around, 11:30 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $7, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.
» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Shrek”: Standard screening, 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $7, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.
» Flute clinic with Jamie Baum: 5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, (434) 249-6191, $25.
» Flutist Jamie Baum and Short Stories: Presented by Charlottesville Jazz Society and WTJU, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, (434) 249-6191, $25, $20 advance, $15 paid Charlottesville Jazz Society members, $10 students.
» “The Mousetrap”: 2:30 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 children ages 12 and younger.
» “Men on Boats”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $26, $22 students and seniors.
» Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.
» Editor’s note: Many local events are being canceled or postponed to help prevent potential contact with the COVID-19 coronavirus. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled, contact the venue before venturing out.
