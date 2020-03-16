Bobbleheads: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Ragged Mountain String Band: 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.

Violist Tabea Zimmermann and pianist Javier Perianes in Tuesday Evening Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $39-$12, $5 one-hour student rush.

St. Patrick's Day Sock Hop 4 the Homeless: Presented by Charlottesville Coalition for the Homeless, includes music, DJ, dancing and food, 1-5 p.m., third-floor McIntire Room at Central Library, free.

