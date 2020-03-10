Jim Waive: 8 p.m., Blue Moon Diner, no cover.

Junior Moments: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Josh Mayo’s Open Mic: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

Open Jam: 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books, no cover.

Sunset Sail: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Ben Hernandez & Gabe Robey: 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.

”Men on Boats”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.

Intermediate Ballroom Dance Series with Lee Santos: 6:15 to 7 p.m., Municipal Arts Center, (540) 335-4800, $20 per class, $18 for USA Dance members all ages welcome, experienced dancers only, no partner required, pre-registration recommended.

Bachata Fusion: Weekly dance event from Charlottesville Salsa Club with DJ Butchata, 9 p.m., featuring lesson by Carolyn Moats at 8:30 p.m., IX Art Park, (434) 962-6526, $8 men, $5 women, discount with student ID.

Richmond Ballet: Full-length program of four dances, 7:30 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $23, $17 seniors and students.

