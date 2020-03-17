Beyond the Book Karaoke hosted by Lex & Nico: 8 p.m., doors open and pizza pregame and sign-ups begin at 7 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, free.

Jim Waive: 8 p.m., Blue Moon Diner, no cover.

Open Mic with Neal Goodloe: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Josh Mayo’s Open Mic: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

LG & Friends: 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.

”Men on Boats”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.

Intermediate Ballroom Dance Series with Lee Santos: 6:15 to 7 p.m., Municipal Arts Center, (540) 335-4800, $20 per class, $18 for USA Dance members all ages welcome, experienced dancers only, no partner required, pre-registration recommended.

Bachata Fusion: Weekly dance event from Charlottesville Salsa Club with DJ Butchata, 9 p.m., featuring lesson by Carolyn Moats at 8:30 p.m., IX Art Park, (434) 962-6526, $8 men, $5 women, discount with student ID.

 

