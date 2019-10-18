ORANGE — When Elijah Craig was jailed for preaching contrary to the law, he must have enjoyed a certain amount of a martyr's satisfaction.
Like the apostle Paul in the early millennia, Craig was imprisoned for his Christian teachings, but prison bars did little to dampen his zeal.
Following the guidelines in Paul’s epistles to the early followers of Christ, Craig diligently worked with others to establish churches.
But Craig wasn’t a contemporary of Paul. He’d never had a physical encounter with Jesus or seen the Sea of Galilee. He was a preacher in Virginia whose tobacco barn served as one of the first Separate Baptist meeting houses in Virginia before the American Revolution.
An Orange County native, Craig was a devout, dedicated man who was revered for his labor and suffering among the fiery religious persecution in colonial America.
His perseverance paid off.
On Sunday, Blue Run Baptist Church in Somerset will celebrate its 250th anniversary with a homecoming service that kicks off a three-day revival program. The church on Route 231 traces its roots back to Craig’s tobacco barn. As the first official minister of Blue Run, Craig is credited with helping to constitute the congregation on Dec. 4, 1769.
Sunday’s service will feature remarks from Brian Autry, executive director of the Southern Baptist Convention of Virginia, and church historian and longtime Somerset resident and postmaster Garland Tyree.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, University of Richmond professor Dan Roberts will speak on the Separate Baptist movement, which included the early Blue Run congregants.
Blue Run Baptist initially celebrated Sunday services at a location in Barboursville off Route 20. Services included both black and white congregants, though African American members could not hold offices in the church.
Sometime around the Civil War, white membership dropped to zero at the Barboursville location. Those white congregants established a Somerset location; both churches still share the same name and trace their origins to 1769.
The Barboursville church celebrated its 250th anniversary in June.
The Somerset church's site on Route 231 was deeded July 20, 1885, for $56 and the current sanctuary followed. In 1900, there was some discussion among the membership about relocating closer to the railroad in “new” Somerset, but that effort was abandoned.
In 1949, the sanctuary of the church was moved back from the road and over a new basement. Sunday school classroom additions on the back of the 1885 sanctuary were initiated in 1955 and completed in 1958.
The 250th anniversary homecoming service will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday at the church on Route 231 near the intersection with Route 20. Lunch and music will follow.
For more information, call Pastor Barry Higgins at (540) 308-5960 .
