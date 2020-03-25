An Albemarle County police officer early Wednesday morning discovered the dead body of an apparent hit-and-run victim in the median of U.S. 29, near Hollymead, police officials said in a news release.
A county officer driving the road shortly after midnight saw what appeared to be an unconscious person lying in the median of the 3100 block of U.S. 29, which is near Hollymead Drive, according to police officials. The officer discovered the person was dead and had suffered injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.
The person’s name and other information is being withheld pending family notification.
The Albemarle County Police Department’s crash reconstruction team is investigating the death as a likely hit-and-run. It is the fourth traffic fatality the department has investigated since Jan. 1.
Police ask that anyone with information on the death contact 1st Sgt. Mike Easton at (434) 531-5393.
