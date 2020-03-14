The following events are scheduled at Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches this week:
» 6 p.m. Monday at Crozet Library: Everyone is welcome to attend a Same Page book chat about “Brown Girl Dreaming” by Jacqueline Woodson and sample a selection of foods based on the book. Copies of the book will be available for the first 20 people who register. The intergenerational event is recommended for children of at least upper elementary school age, teens and adults of all ages.
» 6 p.m. Monday at Northside Library: Writer and educator Linda Kobert will lead a Writing Your Memoir workshop, which will include writing exercises and discussions to help writers of all experience levels find and express personal stories. Bring writing materials or a laptop and a photograph that brings to mind a meaningful experience for you. Registration is required.
» 10 a.m. Friday at Gordon Avenue Library: Literary Masterpieces Book Group members will discuss “Barchester Towers” by Anthony Trollope.
» Noon Friday at Northside Library: Author and Gold Star family member Charlotte McDaniel will talk about her new book, “Stories Untold: Oral Histories of Wives of Vietnam Servicemen.” Books will be available for purchase.
Author Gerry Kruger will be in the presentation room at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to talk about “Two of Us: A Father-Daughter Memoir.” Everyone is welcome.
Kruger’s second book tells the story of meaningful visits and conversations the author shared with her father, Robert Warwick Daniel, then 98, who read and critiqued each chapter before his death on Feb. 15, 2018. The father-daughter conversations gave her deeper insights into and new admiration for her father’s commitment to making life better for other people.
Kruger taught English in Charlottesville for 27 years and previously served as an essayist on National Public Radio. That’s where she shared the stories of Charlie, a lame Canada goose, that later were included in her first book, “On Kruger Pond: Charlie’s Story.”
The University of Virginia Bookstore has scheduled two readings this week.
David Means will present a fiction reading at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Alumni from UVa’s Creative Writing Program will read from their latest works at noon Friday. Listen to Matthew Gwathmey (“Our Latest in Folktales”), Lulu Miller (“Why Fish Don’t Exist: A Story of Loss, Love and the Hidden Order of Life”) and Alexis Schaitkin (“Saint X”). Book sales and signing time will follow.
Michael Suarez, executive director of Rare Book School and professor at UVa, will deliver the 90th annual A.S.W. Rosenbach Lectures at the University of Pennsylvania on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. “Printing Abolition: How the Fight to Ban the British Slave Trade Was Won, 1783-1807” will use political prints, personal correspondence, newspapers, pamphlets, private diaries, committee minutes and other materials to tell the story of the first humanitarian mass-media campaign.
Plan ahead for the University of Virginia Press’s celebration of the publication of “The Life of William Faulkner, Volume 1,” with author Carl Rollyson at 10 a.m. March 23 in the Dome Room of UVa’s Rotunda.
Guest speakers will include Stephen Railton, Jennifer Greyson and Chris Tilghman.
There’s still time to enter the Rockfish River Valley Writers Contest, which will accept entries of short stories, essays, poetry and more through March 27.
Ten finalists each will win $10 and a free copy of the “Old Wintergreen Days” book. A recognition and awards ceremony is set for 1 p.m. May 28.
For detailed contest guidelines, email rockfishrivervalleywriters@gmail.com. For information, call (366) 266-6461.
The Virginia Festival of the Book, which was to have begun Wednesday, has been canceled as a result of travel-related coronavirus transmission concerns.
According to a statement on the festival’s website, although there had been no cases of COVID-19 in the Charlottesville area by the time of the March 10 announcement, organizers did not believe it was an acceptable risk to hold the festival.
To stay informed, go to vabook.org.
