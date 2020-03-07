The following events are scheduled for Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches this week:
» 7 p.m. Monday at Crozet Library: The Joy of Poetry Group will read poetry aloud, so bring your favorite poems and share what you’ve written. The uplifting event is for ages 18 and older.
» 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Central Library: Pages & Pals, JMRL’s book club for adults with intellectual disabilities, will meet to discuss a short story and take part in a group activity. It’s presented in partnership with Charlottesville Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive Recreation Program.
» 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gordon Avenue Library: Retired College of William & Mary professor Dana T. Johnson and biology professor Jennifer E. Price, authors of “Will This Be on the Test? What Your Professors Really Want You to Know About Succeeding in College,” will talk about making a successful transition from high school to college. The event is designed for college-bound students and their families; question-and-answer time will follow the talk.
» 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gordon Avenue Library: Wednesday Evening Book Group members will meet to talk about “Brown Girl Dreaming” by Jacqueline Woodson, the Same Page selection.
» Noon Thursday at Central Library: Brown Baggers Book Club members will discuss “Brown Girl Dreaming” by Jacqueline Woodson.
» 3 p.m. Saturday at Gordon Avenue Library: Together Tales: An All-Ages Book Circle welcomes everyone to an intergenerational discussion of Jacqueline Woodson’s picture book, “The Day You Begin.” Children who attend should bring grownups with them.
National Book Award winner James McBride will be at The Haven at 7 p.m. Tuesday to talk about his new novel, “Deacon King Kong,” which will be released this month. McBride is the author of New York Times bestsellers “The Good Lord Bird” and “The Color of Water.”
Tickets, which are $28, are available through Eventbrite. Each ticket includes a signed copy of “Deacon King Kong,” which can be picked up in the lobby before the event. Signed copies of McBride’s other books also will be sold. New Dominion Bookshop is hosting the event; get details at ndbookshop.com.
Author Doug Tallamy, a leading proponent of growing native plants in gardens and yards to promote biodiversity, will speak on “Nature’s Best Hope: Creating a Vibrant Ecosystem in the Home Landscape” at 7 p.m. Thursday in Lane Auditorium at the Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road.
Tallamy is the author of “Bringing Nature Home: How Native Plants Sustain Wildlife in Our Gardens.” His latest book, released in February, is “Nature’s Best Hope.”
He released “The Living Landscape: Designing for Beauty and Biodiversity in the Home Garden” with co-author Rick Darke.
Tallamy is a professor in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware. His Charlottesville appearance is part of Piedmont Master Gardeners’ Spring Lecture Series.
New Dominion Bookshop will present a reading and talk with the creators of “The Heart is a Drowning Object” at 4 p.m. Saturday. Artist Isabel Pavao and authors Katherine Vaz and Katherine McNamara will talk about the art and poetry they contributed to the e-book.
The project explores the impact of grief and late love through poetry and collages. Limited-edition broadsides and prints will be sold.
The Virginia Center for the Book is co-sponsoring the event, which is free.
WMRA’s latest Books & Brews event begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Pro Re Nata Brewery in Crozet. Gregory Smithers, author of “Native Southerners: Indigenous History from Origins to Removal,” will talk about his book. Learn more online at wmra.org/post/books-brews-march-10-11-2020#stream/0.
