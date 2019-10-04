The McIntire Botanical Garden is hosting its second annual community night next week.
The event is an opportunity for attendees to receive an update on the proposed garden’s schematics and to meet the design team.
The event is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at CitySpace, 100 Fifth St. NE.
The McIntire Botanical Garden organization was formed in 2008 and the group convinced the city to phase out the golf course on the eastern side of McIntire Park after construction of the John W. Warner Parkway was completed.
The garden is expected to encompass 8.5 acres near the intersection of Melbourne Road and the parkway.
