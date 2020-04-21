The Blue Ridge Home Builders Association is having a LEGO home building contest.
Winners of the contest, which is open to those age 3-17, will receive a $25 Amazon gift card.
To participate, builders must build an original house and not one from a kit.
Photos of the house should be taken from several angles, including any special features, and should be sent to info@brhba.org by May 4. The first name and age of the child who built the house should also be included.
A team of "experts" will select the winners, according to a news release, and depending on the entries, winners will be broken into age categories.
All the homes and the winners will be posted on Facebook at facebook.com/BlueRidgeHBA.
For more information, visit brhba.org or contact info@brhba.org
