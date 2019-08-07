Scheduled weekend repair and lane closures on the Interstate 64 overpass at Route 20 is being postponed for a week, Virginia Department of Transportation officials said.
The work on eastbound I-64 at mile marker 121 is now scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 16.
Highway crews will close two Route 20 exits off of and onto Interstate 64 to repair and restore the bridge.
The closures will begin at 8 p.m. Aug. 16 and the roads will reopen at 6 a.m. Aug. 19.
The entrance ramp from Route 20 to eastbound I-64 and from the eastbound interstate to northbound Route 20 also will be closed.
The ramp from the interstate to southbound Route 20 will remain open to traffic.
Eastbound interstate traffic will be reduced to one lane at the bridge over Route 20.
Crews will demolish the bridge deck and apply a latex overlay to extend the service life of the bridge and provide a smoother ride for motorists.
The demolition will use high-pressure water jets to remove deteriorated concrete to create a better bonding surface for the overlay.
Motorists should expect brief traffic stops on Route 20 while the demolition is in progress.